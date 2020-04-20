Did you know? Here are 10 facts about Jumanji-Sequels are!

For “Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle” is expected on Easter Sunday, a large number of spectators transfixed in front of the TV to sit! This year should be waived due to the current situation on the visit to the relatives on the holidays as far as possible. Instead, you can make it in peace and quiet on the Couch. RTL shall ensure that it is maintained also good, at 20.15, the action film with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (47) celebrated its Free-TV Premiere. There are now 10 facts about the “Jumanji“Movies, on the also die-hard Fans quite a surprise is likely to be!

The first Film

In the meantime, there are three films from the “Jumanji”-series. The first was shot in the 90s and only got to about a decade later with “Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle” and “Jumanji: The Next Level”, its sequel. In 1995 Robin Williams (✝63) and Kirsten Dunst (37) had the main roles in the Original “Jumanji“played and had to do it with all sorts of exotic animals such as rhinos to.

All-star cast

The first Sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle” was published in 2017, and lives not only of his fun and exciting story, but especially shines through the Cast. Because in the strip many well-known faces are to be seen: in addition to the draft horses, The Rock and Kevin Hart (40) are, among other things, also Nick Jonas (27), the Comedian Jack Black (50) and the “Doctor Who“Beauty Karen Gillan (32).

Perfect Timing with Nick Jonas

How Geeky Reporter reported, had Nick in the tour bus watching the original “Jumanji“Part looked, when he got the offer, in the Sequel to play.

The actors take the script?

According to Useless Daily The Rock had Jack and Nick right after “Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle” on another sequel to in the mood. The three had speculated, therefore, even in Interviews, as it could probably go in with their characters more.

The Rocks Movie Request

Before the filming of “Jumanji: The Next Level” found the muscle man and his colleagues a certain idea for another “Jumanji“-Sequel is particularly exciting: you would have wished that in the next movie, the question is, how do the mysterious Board game originated from. Their request was not complied with by the screenwriters, but.

More celebrity line-up

Who has believed that there are Stars no Film is more Hollywood than “Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle”, you’re wrong. The next part of the adventure series have trumped the filmmakers themselves. The new additions steal namely Danny Glover (73) and Danny DeVito (75) the rest of your fellow actors game without much effort the Show.

In these places it was filmed

The filming of “Jumanji: The Next Level” had begun in January 2019. It was filmed to may in places differ in terms of their climate, such as Atlanta, New Mexico, Calgary, the ski resort of Fortress Mountain, and in Hawaii.

So the first Trailer came

The first “Jumanji: The Next Level”Trailer, it had given in July 2019. The taste was arrived at with the Fans extremely well. Particularly, she had convinced Danny DeVito to participate!

Asia-Premiere before the Start in the United States

Although it is “Jumanji: The Next Level”, an American production, was released the Film first in Asia. Among other things, in China, the strip came in at 5. December 2019 in the cinemas. In the United States were able to look at him the audience only seven days later.

Riesengage for The Rock

The former Wrestler has by the “Jumanji“Movies are extraordinarily well-earned Alone for the last part, he received a fee of the equivalent of over 21.5 million Euro.

For all who have come now on the taste, but the beginning of “Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle” have missed, there is a tip: On Easter Monday, the repeat will run from 16.40 PM on RTL!

Robin Williams in "Monty Python's Spamalot"-Premiere in Las Vegas

The "Jumanji: The Next Level"-Cast in December 2017 in Hollywood

Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillian in "Jumanji: The Next Level"

Danny DeVito and Danny Glover in December 2019

Karen Gillan in December 2017 in Hollywood

Dwayne Johnson, Actor

Nick Jonas in December of 2017 in New York

