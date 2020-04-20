Demi Lovato is accused of in an anonymous Instagram profile against Selena Gomez have a shot.

A Finsta Account so an anonymous Second Account to Instagram – is generally there, to look secretly, the stories of Exes and post all those things you want to on a public profile, preferring not to justify. Also Demi Lovato should have led, until Recently, as an Account.

On Twitter is accused of the singer to be behind the now untraceable Account @traumaqueen4eva. As the “Daily Dot” reported should Demi accidentally a Live Stream with the profile is started, whereby their identity was revealed. As alleged Screenshots of the profile of the show, to Demi on the Account primarily posts have shared, the swipes give her former Disney colleague Selena Gomez interpreted can be.

A rogue Posting shows Demi posing with a “People”magazine, on the Selena Gomez’ Head is painted. Another picture shows Demis The Song “Anyone” on the first place of the Download Charts, while Selena on the eighth place ranking. The Screenshots on led Twitter to the distribution of the Hashtags #demilovato Isover party.

Fans of Demi Lovato say, in the meantime, the Screenshots are fake and do not call to harass the singer. “Let Demi in peace and quiet. This girl has suffered enough”, so a Fan on Twitter. Twitter-Users notice during thethat Demis best friend as well as her mother, the Account @traumaqueen4eva followed. Other doubt, in turn, continue to the authenticity of the Screenshots. Neither Demi Lovato yet Selena Gomez have commented on this so far.