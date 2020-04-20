Demi Lovato: “I just want to make out with Rihanna”

After Demi had already confirmed that a “positive interpersonal relationship” is the most important, and you can imagine a relationship with a woman, dreams of their first own offspring, and a partner at your side.

Coming out

In an Interview with Andy Cohen in the SiriusXM Show Demi Lovato confirmed in February 2020, that it is only men and their families had delivered this message already in 2017. “It was actually very emotional, but also very beautiful. After I had told them everything was shaking and I cried and I felt simply overwhelmed”, she let that Moment pass and added that her parents “were incredible,” and “supportive”. “My father said: ‘Yes, (that is) obviously.’ And I said: ‘Oh, okay, Dad.’ My mother was the one I was very nervous, but she only said to me: ‘I just want you to be happy.’ I have such incredible parents. You are such a great support.”

A short time later, the “Sorry Not Sorry”-an interpreter chatted also about their plans for the future and confessed to Zane Lowe, Beats 1: “When I think of this decade, then I would definitely have these years, my own family – that would be really great. (…) I don’t know exactly how my own family will look like exactly. If I see a man or a woman at my side.

“It must not always be a man”

Lovato is currently in the U.S. the American actor and dancer Max Ehrich data and showed, in addition to the brown-haired boy already in Instagram-Live. However much she seems to want to not spill the beans and seems to be dreaming instead of with a partner of their own children. “When I imagine my life in the future, I say: ‘I’m looking for a man with whom I would like to have two or three children.’ I don’t think it could be a great pleasure to share the offspring with a woman … So I know how my future will look like and I’m definitely open for everything.”

But above all, Demi said that she would be asked by the journalists after her dream man, and she would answer: “‘Have you my Ex-Partner?’ There is no special type. The positive interpersonal relationship and connection is crucial. I wish I could say: ‘I date only attractive people.’ But that’s not true.”

With Rihanna could imagine Demi in the Other, making out. To Harper’s Bazaar, the singer admitted that she also would not say a collaboration, no. “Look – I just want to make out only. Okay? I mean, we could record a Song together. Or we make out in the Video. I don’t know.”

The Badgal has not reported meanwhile that Statement, which is to be read in the may issue, nor a word in. Instead, she is working on a new Album and is said to have also separated from her billionaire Sheikh …