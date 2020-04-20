Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and co. These 5 Couples are quite fresh together

2020 is probably the year for a new love! A lot of celebrities show up with a new treasure at your side – who is this, you see here!

Demi Lovato & Max Erich

How the “PEOPLE”magazine reported, hovers singer Demi Lovato (27) currently, with actor Max Ehrich (28) on cloud seven! Officially, the relationship has been confirmed yet by any of the two.

In the last weeks of their curious Fans were able to follow, but again and again, as Lovato and Ehrich, stole in Instagram public. The 28-Year-old shared, for example, a photo with Demis dogs, Batman, and Ella, as well as a shirtless snapshot from the home of the singer. He commented on it: “If you find that you want to pack have for the quarantine of more clothes. Lovato quickly replied in his comments and wrote: “not for me …” – if the time is obviously not enough!

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez

Quietly and secretly Pop Queen Ariana Grande (26) is to be for about two months with the real estate agents Dalton Gomez from Los Angeles together. That reveals an Insider to the “PEOPLE”magazine.

It is believed that Gomez was the mysterious man, the singer, according to “TMZ” in February, in a Bar kissing. The two of them can make even common quarantine in the house of the 26-Year-old. The southern California-born Gomez works as a broker for the “Aaron Kirkman Group,” and brings luxury property to high-class Stars – whether or not the singer has met him so?

Kendal Jenner & Ben Simmons

Only a few days after Kendall Jenner (24) was seen together with Ben Simmons (23) in New York, was confirmed by a source that the Model with her On-Off Boyfriend are back together. “Kendall has liked Ben ever”, said the source. “You always have a great time. You are a Couple and seem to be in the Moment, very happy.”

Although the two give each effort that the relationship works, an Insider is feared, however, that your modeling career and be more rigorous NBA schedule will not make it the two easy. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the two – currently it is over but super.

Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks

The Couple was first seen at the end of January on the beach of Byron Bay in Liam’s native Australia. Hemsworth (30) and Gabriella Brooks (21) were very familiar, and exchanged tender kisses.

The actor is said to have presented his family with the Model already in December 2019. Since then, the lovebirds spend a lot of time together. Only in August last year, Liam Hemsworth had submitted after only a few months before the divorce from his wife Miley Cyrus (27). Also, the singer is already in a new relationship with Australian singer Cody Simpson (23).

Josie Canseco & Logan Paul

Model Josie Canseco (23) was seen holding hands with YouTuber Logan Paul (25) at a flea market in Pasadena, California. As the Online Star magazine “TMZ” reports, you are recently a Few, but for the past several years.

Canseco became separated last October after only three months of Brody Jenner (38). Paul was since his separation from “agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”actress Chloe Bennet (27) 2018 Single.

STAR RECOMMENDATIONS FOR YOU

Instantly get all the news to your Stars by following them!