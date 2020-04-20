Corona-hairstyles: Now it all comes out

Crazy what can be learned from hair and everything about us. Nutrition, Doping, unfortunately, also drugs, such as Christoph Daum once had to learn, and, more recently, also the vanity stage in extreme situations. Many realized after the beginning of the quarantine not only that they would not now be able to see some relatives, work, and team – mates for a while, but they were provisionally cut off from your “Maintenance”staff. No manicure, no cosmetics, no Personal Trainer, no new Tattoos, especially: not a hair cut. Panicked, the words “Barber” and “relevant to the system have been typed,” never in a Google search.

Ironically, in Spain, the European country with the toughest of output restrictions, were allowed to the hairdressers for the first few days actually still open, mainly because older people might not get often, even the hair, as it was called. But even there, she soon noticed A few gray strands less, the country now also to the front. After all, when hair growth the world is currently at the same height.

Especially in people with Short haircuts conferences, or Instagram can be seen in the weekly Zoom Videos now the step Zuwucherung way. Or you revealed who and resorted to with success even scissors, Tube of and approach spray. The now of Social Media Distancing: people hardly go in front of the door, but it all comes out.

P. Diddy, for example, revealed over Instagram not only significantly more wool on and around the head – he has in reality long since any amount of gray hair, he is otherwise obviously regularly überfärben. What was probably intended as a bold commitment to Uneitelkeit, commented on 50 cents “Man, where the hell is the time machine you are grown old in the quarantine!” Already the main hair and Beard seem to be in Diddy’s significantly darker. Truly a blessing all of these DIY Tutorials on Youtube.

A Cristiano Ronaldo would pull the quarantine, never without a hair cut, it was already clear beforehand. Some footballers can be-Yes, even during European and world Championships up the hair. Probably has to do with a life to always clean truncated turf. Just before Easter, Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina with home shaver ran had to be so, and the Portuguese was with their performance, visibly satisfied. Whether David Beckham and his wife Victoria trusts less on the machine, or a first attempt was perhaps wrong, is not known. Anyway, Beckham is now wearing a bald head. As well as Tallulah Willis, the one that got the bald shock of her father Bruce to miss. Better no haircut than a bad one.

All the women here are so far surprisingly modest and pragmatic on-the-go. Sarah Silverman finds gray hair fit into these crazy days perfectly into the picture, and even Kylie Jenner, after all, Beauty-a Self-made billionaire, was in a Story on Instagram – Yes what is the are actually for hair? Obviously not a wig, but the own but shorter and kind of amateurish-stained brown-Red? Maybe just an extra clever diversion: well colored and cut hair instill in these days immediately the suspected breach of the requirements that the Hairstylist was introduced secretly or velvet nannies and gardeners, the same had to mitisolieren.

The “blonde” Katy Perry, by contrast, posted on Instagram just relentlessly dark approaches, like all the other Coloured on the outside. In times of crisis shows that in The end we are all human. At least in a rudimentary way.

The hairdressers say: “We’ll be back for you!”

Typical Instagram-Comment: #badhair(every)day

A Suitable Song: “True Colors” (Cindy Lauper)