Action tip for the kids: tip 34 in the Corona time: Decorate your T-Shirt!

You will need: a white T-Shirt, string ( Kitchen yarn or parcel tape), for Dyeing a packet of rose hip tea, a small tin Turmeric or 500 Milliliters up to a Liter of dark red juice (Beetroot, elderberry, cherry), a little vinegar.

Step: Give the tea bags in a large pot, fill the pot half way with water and cook the broth. Do you want a natural colorant settling on the color, then a Sud so that, for example, by the Turmeric in two liters of water give.

Image: Lea Thies Step: Now you take the string and tie a single corner of the T-Shirts in order. Important: The cord must be sitting firmly and tightly. Because where the string is located, to later get no color.

Image: Lea Thies Step: Binding different pieces of fabric of the T-Shirts from.

Image: Lea Thies Step: The T-Shirt laying in the Hagebuttensud, with cook it briefly and leave it then a couple of hours in the bright red liquid through.

Image: Lea Thies Step: Now you’re taking the T-Shirt from the Sud and wash it briefly under cold water.

Image: Lea Thies Step: Now you put it in a bowl with 250 Milliliters Vinegar and a Liter of water and give two tablespoons of salt added. To strengthen the color. Let it lie an hour.

Image: Lea Thies Step: Take this T-Shirt from the bowl and cut with scissors to the cords. You can now see the batik rings. Let dry the T-Shirt now.

Image: Lea Thies Step: Ironing the T-Shirt, which strengthens the color.

Tip: do you Like knalligere colors? Then try the batiks with the spice Turmeric . You can see the result here:

Batik is a very ancient art

Celebrities come out in Corona on the Batik-taste: soccer Beckham family, whose mother, fashion designer, batikt, Model and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner s do. Invented you do not have this colouring but. Which is, in fact, already over a thousand years old. Particularly well-known tie-dyed fabrics of the country are Indonesia. To be more precise: from the island Java. There is Batik but it looks quite different on the T-Shirts of the Stars or the T-Shirt that we dyed in the above Text. On the Indonesian island of Java you can even see people in the batiks. This technique of dyeing is a craft.

Batik means, in the language Javanesisch “wax painting”. The original Batik has really to do with wax painting on fabric. With a special tool that looks like a Wax pen, to be painted wax pattern on the fabric. The tool is called Canting. Where the wax is, later, come, no colour – so similar to the lacing technique at the top. However, it can be manufactured with the wax tool is a much finer pattern than with the fascia technique. Painted Batik is called “Batik Tulis”. Such a Batik is a very time-consuming. The artists work on the part of many weeks to the materials. Faster the stamping is. Then a pattern is simply pressed with wax on the fabric. This technique is called “Batik Cap”.

Here you can see how just Javanese Batik is created. Image: Lea Thies

With this tool, the wax is applied. Image: Lea Thies

Here you can see the individual steps on the way to a Batik work of art. Image: Lea Thies

After Dyeing the wax is removed, by the way, simply by Heating again. And back a drawing or a pattern in the tissue then remains. Good Javanese Batik can be recognized by three characteristics: 1. the color – usually two colors are used: dark brown and dark blue. Batiks are colorful, they are mostly from factories. 2. the smell – smells of the dyed fabric to chemistry, then he probably comes from a factory. 3. the price – painted Batik is the most expensive. There’s a Meter that costs over 20 Euro. Stamped Batik half the cost. And everything is under 10 Euro, comes from the factory and is considered to be of poor quality.

By the way: Javanese Batik has even been in the list of world heritage. That is, it is a special and sensitive staining technique. (lea)

