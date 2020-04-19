eSports: The amazing number of benefits of Tencent

Tencent is a lot more than the name of a company in the video game industry. It is the company’s sector ms cost-effective on the planet. The chinese company, unknown to many players, earn money with some franchises such outstanding as League of Legends, Provided,PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or Clash Royale. The growth of Tencent quarter-to-quarter continues to increase, and their is some data are spectacular.

The multinational has registered a net income of 13,500 million of dollars (something ms of 12,000 million euros) in 2019, with a facturacin of almost 50,000 million euros. This represents a growth of around 20 percentwith respect to the ao earlier. Figures that make this exercise in one of the best years of tax history of the company. Only in the last quarter of the year, the company has obtained 2.800 million euros, a 60 percent ms over the same quarter in 2018. But from where comes this benefit?

Tencent is a giant company with diverse companies subsidiaries are focused on different products in the sector of technology and internet services. With the name of Tencent Holdings, the company operates in numerous areas of businessboth countries through their affiliates as well as with its participation in other companies.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7VA0t2JvfY(/embed)

Tencent dominates a wide spectrum of lines of business, from sectors such as advertising or entertainment online, until the trade electronic or social networks as WeChatone of the services of a messenger instant most important of China. And, of course, an extended network of companies in the sector of video games.

Riot Games, Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard, Epic Games or Paradox Interactive are just some of the companies western video game in which Tencent has a participation. Video games are one of the branches of income is most important, but there’s a key behind the increase of income in the last few months that the company has sealado: the game devices mobile. According to Tencent, the benefits of video games online have increased 25 percent in the last quarter, compared with 2018. And this growth comes mainly from their games for phones.

Of the top 10 games for mobile ms successful, 2019, in terms of number of daily users, there are five games of Tencent. PUBG and Peacekeeper Elite -the version patritica of the game in China are leading the list of successes of Tencent, both inside and outside of the pas. A success that has been continued for Call of Duty Mobile, title that has become a real bestseller. Clash Royale remains one of the ttulos ms played, and an interesting source of income for Tencent through of Epic Games next to Provided. The launch of Teamfight Tactics, the version auto chess of League of Legends has also been one of the great successes of the year for Tencent, which presumably augurs well for good results in the launch of this game modein devices mobile.

With the arrival of 2020 and the increase in the consumption of video games online due to the confinement forced caused by the extension of the Covid-19the data from Tencent in this sector can only continue to grow. Will have to wait for the financial results of the first quarter, but it is more than likely that the giant will continue to increase your size.