Valorant of Riot Games could have a mobile version in development, escondia touch controls for the mobile version of PC

Riot Games dominates the scene of Twitch since the launch of the closed beta of Valorantand although up to the time the game was only announced for PCseems to be that will come to mobile in the future.

This information comes from a user of Reddit, Spacixr, who seemingly tried to play the game with your laptop in tablet mode. Far from what is expected, the user is met with a screen that had controls tablet/mobile designed for a touch screen. To interact with such controls, Spacixr found that worked.

This is in addition to information that appeared at the beginning of April 2020, when icons mobile were discovered in the files of the game, indicating a possible support for mobile. Currently -and until further notice-, Valorant is an exclusive title for the PC, with Riot Games is considering a release for consoles in the future.

Icons relating to the game having Mobile support are in the game files, this doesn’t confirm Valorant will be playable on Mobile but does confirm they have icons for it if they ever want to go that route. pic.twitter.com/2JZEYEgI1N — 🎄 Santa Ricky 🎄 (@FireMonkey__) April 4, 2020

This would not be the first time Riot launches a mobile game. Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Teamfight Tactics Mobile are some of the titles for mobile of the company.

This does not constitute solid evidence that Valorant go to make the jump to mobile devices, so I suggest that you take it with tweezers. Until we have an official announcement of Riot Games, we can’t be sure of anything. Of any form, will keep you informed.

What do you think of this? Would you like to be able to play Valorant from your mobile?

Source: DualShockers