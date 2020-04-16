Patch notes 10.8 Teamfight Tactics

In addition to League of Legends, the patch 10.8 has also come to Teamfight Tactics loaded of novelties and changes of balance. This patch includes as a main dish the arrival of Xerath as a unit of rank 5 to the board of convergence.

Xerath, the big news

Xerath comes as a new drive in this patch 10.8. These are all its features

● Rank 5.

● Source: dark Star.

● Class: Sorcerer.

● Life: 750/1350/2430.

● Armor: 20.

● Attack damage: 60/108/194.

● Attack speed: 0,9.

● Mana: 30/80.

● Skill: Bombing nether. Xerath is transformed and, instead of making normal attacks, summons meteors that strike at enemies random during 6/8/45 s. meteors inflict 300/400/2500 magic damage on impact and, if they kill the target, all adjacent foes receive 150/200/1250 of magic damage and are stunned for 1.5 s.

Game systems

They have added new variations to the mechanics of galaxies. The galaxies are a function that can change the game by applying modifiers.

● Commercial Sector: all players get a change of the free store in each round.

● Galaxy superdensa: once you reach level 5, players receive a Force of nature for free (1 slot extra character).

● Now there is a 50% chance that the game will develop in a galaxy special, and the commercial sector and the galaxy superdensa have the potential to slightly higher than the other.

Other relevant changes of the systems

Riot says they are trying to force a losing streak is more complicated.

“Now to bet on this strategy will involve risk to be eliminated before the phase 4-7. We continue to think that the streak of defeats should be a feasible approach and serve as plan B if the store does not I favor at the beginning of the game, or are you going to gamble on a composition slow. However, we want it to consist rather in attempting to lose for a little bit instead of not bothering to play anything directly.”

● Streaks of victories and defeats: 2 (1 gold)/3 (2 gold)/ 4+ (3 golden) ⇒ 2-3 (1 gold)/4 (2 gold)/ 5+ (3 gold).

● Base damage per phase: 0/3/4/5/10/15/20 ⇒ 0/0/1/2/5/10/15.

● Total damage based on the number of units survivors: 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10… ⇒ 2/4/6/8/10/11/12/13/14/15…

● We have introduced new types of carousel.

TFT Patch 10.8 Highlights Full notes here 👇https://t.co/xxFx5oc6A4 pic.twitter.com/FWQxO0DWf9 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 14, 2020

Attributes

New attributes of the patch 10.8

● 9 swordsmen: 100 % chance to activate.

● 9 units of the dark Star: 45 attack damage and spell power.

● 6 infiltrators: 125 % bonus attack speed.

● 6 shields: shield of the 45 % of the maximum life.

● 9 rebels: shield of 350 health and 15 % damage for rebel.

● 8 sorcerers: +125 spell power to the computer.

Changes in the attributes

● Percentage of healing from the celestial: 15/30/60 ⇒ 15/40/65.

● Life and attack damage of the cyber (6): 800 life and 80 DA ⇒ 750 of life and 75 of DA.

● Life of the supermecha of the mechapilotos: 100 % of the life of the pilots ⇒ 1800 + 50 % of the life of the pilots.

● Damage to the ability of the supermecha of the mechapilotos: 400/500/600/700/900/1500/5000 ⇒ 400/500/600/700/800/1200/5000.

● Mercenaries: added a visual indicator of the improvements of mercenary purchased.

● Probability of obtaining the objects of the space pirates (4): 15 % ⇒ 20 %.

● Damage of the spell of the sorcerers: 20/40/80 ⇒ 20/45/80.

Champions

Rank 1

● Damage Ace in the sleeve of Caitlyn: 700/1000/1800 ⇒ 750/1500/3000.

● Improving the attack speed of Plumage deadly Xayah: 75/100/150 % ⇒ 100/125/150 %.

● Stun duration of Zoe: 2/2,5/3 s ⇒ 2/2,5/4 s.

● Damage of Bubble sleep-inducing Zoe: 150/225/400 ⇒ 200/275/400.

Rank 2

● Armour Annie: 35 ⇒ 40.

● Value of Shield explosive galactic Annie: 225/300/450 ⇒ 270/360/540.

● Mana Darius: 0/70 ⇒ 0/60.

● Attack damage Lucian: 55 ⇒ 50.

● Lens selection Entry great Rakan: the Objective of the attacks ⇒ Enemy farthest in a radius of 3 hexes.

● Radio uprising’s Input great Rakan: 2 ⇒ 1.

● Total mana Rakan: 150 ⇒ 100.

● Life of Shen: 700 ⇒ 800.

● Duration of Refuge for the future of Shen: 2,5/3/4 s ⇒ 2,5/3/5 s.

Rank 3

● Attack damage Shaco: 55 ⇒ 50.

● Damage of Deceive from Shaco (% of attack damage): 250/325/400 % ⇒ 300/325/350 %.

● Scope of Syndra: 660 ⇒ 890.

Rank 4

● Life of Fizz: 650 ⇒ 600.

● Attack speed Fizz: 0,7 ⇒ 0,8.

● Attack speed Jinx: 0,7 ⇒ 0,75.

● Life of Soraka: 650 ⇒ 700.

● Healing Prayer of Soraka: 350/500/2000 ⇒ 375/550/20 000.

● Damage of Cyclone-Wukong: 250/450/2000 ⇒ 300/500/4000.

● Duration of a Lightning annihilation of living beings of Vel’Koz: 2.5 s ⇒ 2 s.

● Now Vel’Koz will direct its ability to more efficiently against small groups of units.

Rank 5

● Life of Aurelion Sun: 950 ⇒ 1100.

● Armor of Aurelion Sun: 30 ⇒ 35.

Objects

● Chalice of favor: Now also grants mana to the bearer.

● Accumulations initial Edge mortal: 2 ⇒ 0.

● Attack damage per stack of Filo mortal: 15 ⇒ 30.

● Reduction of attack speed of Heart of ice: 40 % ⇒ 50 %.

● Extra reach of Cannon rapid fire: 100 % ⇒ 200 %.

● Now Cannon rapid fire shows a beam visual to the attack when applied to your enhancement to champions of little scope.

● Width of Veil of calm: 1 hex ⇒ 1,5 hexagons.

● Mana from Tear of the goddess: 20 ⇒ 15 (all objects have been adjusted to the change).

● Scope of Herald of Zeke: 2 hexagons ⇒ 1 hexagon.

● Attack speed of Herald of Zeke: 18 % ⇒ 30 %.

In addition to these changes, there are multitude of changes of errors in this patch 10.8 that you can see from the official website of Riot.

