SAC_2045 X Ultraman Transmit Video Crossover — We are Not Geeks

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 x Ultraman

The staff of the anime Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 revealed a promotional video “crossover“Sunday with the series of anime tv Ultraman. The duo of directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki they led the series Ultraman and direct Ghost in the Shell, animes exclusive Netflix:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMueDcdx4RQ(/embed)

Tsuburaya Productions previously published a video crossover similar between Ultraman and SSSS.Gridman the anime series television in December of 2018.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045

The staff also revealed two new characters the Sunday to Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045:

Kaiji Soze as John Smith Shigeo Kiyama as Kurisu Ōtomo Thatched Huts

STAFF

The writers working in the series include: Kenji Kamiyama (Eden of the East, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex), Ryou Higaki (The Eccentric Family, Moribito – Guardian of the Spirit), Kurasumi Sunayama (Yowamushi Pedal, Gurren Lagann), Harumi Doki (Ultraman, Cyborg 009 Call of Justice), Dai Sato (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Samurai Champloo, Eureka Seven) and Daisuke Daitō.

The actors for motion capture include Kaori Kawabuchi (Motoko Kusanagi), Kaiji Soze (Daisuke Aramaki, and Ishikawa), Shinji Kasahara (Batou), Chihei Okada (Togusa), Hidenori Takei (Saito) and Yarisa Yamashiro (Purin Ezaki).

Atsuko Tanaka as Major Motoko Kusanagi

Akio Ohtsuka as Batou

Kōichi Yamadera as Togusa

Yutaka Nakano as Ishikawa

Toru Ohkawa as Saito

Takashi Onozuka as Peace

Tarô Yamaguchi as Borma

Sakiko Tamagawa as the Tachikoma

Osamu Saka as Daisuke Aramaki

Megumi Have as Purin Ezaki

Kenjiro Tsuda as Standard

ANIME

Kodansha and Production I. G announced a new anime based on the manga Ghost in the Shell of Masamune Shirow in April of 2017. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki direct the project in Production I. G and Sola Digital Arts.

The president of Production I. G. (USA) Maki Terashima-Furutastated previously during an interview that the anime would have two seasons of 12 episodeswith Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex), directing one of the seasons, and Aramaki (Appleseed) directing the other.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksfZswaxx9w(/embed)

The illustrator Russian Ilya Kushinov (The Wonderland) is the character designer. Nariko All (Sweetness & Lightning, The case files of Jeweler Richard) and Kazuma Jinnouchi (Busou Shinki: Moon Angel) are composing the music. All it is best known for composing the music for the series Metal Gear Solid next to Harry Gregson-Williamsand All and Jinnouchi collaborated in the anime Ultraman in the past year. The pair also composed the soundtracks for the games Halo 4 and Halo 5.

Millennium Paradethe new creative team led by Daiki Tsunetamember of King Gnu, interpret the opening song “Fly with me“. The vocalists on the track include ermhoi, HIMI, Cota Mori and Kento Nagatsuka (WONK). Mili it is interpreting the theme end “sustain ++ ;.“

The new anime 3D CG of Ghost in the Shell, will premiere in Netflix around the world April 23,. If you can’t wait more, we recommend you to see the anime original Ghost in the Shell of 1995 in Netflix.