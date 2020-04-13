Riot announces the first details of the Championship of TFT: Galaxies

Beyond any other tournament between streamers and important figures of the community, we still have not had a great tournament Teamfight Tactics. However, this will change this set to 3, since Riot Games has announced the first details of the Championship of TFT: Galaxies.

The 16 best players all over the world will face off in the finals, which will be dealt $ 200,000 in prizes.

Championship of TFT: Galaxies, the first major tournament of the autobattler Riot

As you can see in the image above, each region will send their representatives through regional finals in which the best players of each region will face. The allocation of places has been such that as well:

● China will have 3 participants.

● Europe, CIS and the Middle East other 3, while Turkey will have their own representative.

● Japan send 1, and South korea 2.

● North america will have 2 representatives, Latin america with other 2 and Brazil with other 2.

In addition to this announcement, Riot has also revealed that it will publish the guidelines for the competition in the face create more high-level competitions around the world. We are also working hard to create tools that will allow for the relaying and management of all these tournaments.

For the moment, the thing has been as well, but this announcement of Riot is a declaration of intentions. The large amount of awards will encourage many players to try their luck, and we will see how they work all the regional tournaments that desembocarán in the finals.

Remember that, in the section of the web dedicated to TFT have numerous guides and patch notes, in addition to relevant information about the autobattler of Riot Games.