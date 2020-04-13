Patch 10.8 in TFT: first changes announced

TFT is located in a meta that generates differing views between the creators of content, although set 3 is proving to be one of the more balanced in recent times.

Yes, the killers, in this case, Infiltrated, continue to break all records, especially with Shaco, and its high capacity of carrilear games.

In spite of this, Riot Games is going to nerfear the Mechapilotothat tends to play precisely with infiltrators, and with Sorcerers, as well as to Cyberand improve other classes as Space pirates and Heavenly.





The main novelty of the patch 10.8 in TFT will be Xerath, new champion playable. You will have, as a class, Sorcerer, and as the origin of a Dark Star, in addition to being a legendary cost 5.

All the latest summary of the new patch TFT

The patch for 10.8 will bring many new features to the TFT, between them, many changes to classes and origins, modifications to the streak of victories and new galaxies which enter fully into the goal.

New champion: Xerath

Dark Star / Sorcerer

Cost 5

Skill: Xerath transforms and launches meteors in the place of normal attacks during 6/8/45 seconds. The asteroids do 300/400/2500 of magic damage to the target, and if you kill himwill 150/200/1250 of magic damage in the area.

Two new galaxies

Trade Sector – all players receive a reroll free in each round.

– all players receive a reroll free in each round. Superdense Galaxy – when you reach level 5, all players receive a Force of Nature.

Rework classes

Mechapiloto – Life and damage of the skill reduced.

– Life and damage of the skill reduced. Heavenly – over healing with 4 and 6 characters.

– over healing with 4 and 6 characters. Space Pirates – more probability of objects with 4 characters.

– more probability of objects with 4 characters. Cyber – Attack damage and reduced life with 6 characters.

– Attack damage and reduced life with 6 characters. Sorcerers – More magic damage with 4 characters.

In addition, there will be more possible combinations of Swordsmen, Dark Star, Infiltrators, Guards, Rebels, and Sorcerers.





Changes in the streak of victory

The streak of victories in the patch 10.8 scaled different: 2-3 wins = +1 gold 4 wins = +2 gold 5 victories or more = +3 gold



Changes in the damage of player and champions

In the 10.8 will change the damage that we receive according to the round in which you are (that is to say, round 1/2/3/4/5…) Damage of player will now be 0/0/1/2/5/10/15 Damage to champions: now it will be 2/4/6/8/10/11/12/13/14/15 and on.



Changes summarized champions

Cost 1

Caitlyn – more damage with your ultimate.

– more damage with your ultimate. Xayah – more attack speed in the ranges 1 and 2 with your final.

– more attack speed in the ranges 1 and 2 with your final. Zoe – More damage with your skill, more stun duration with it.

Cost 2

Annie – more armor and ability to shield with his ability.

– more armor and ability to shield with his ability. Darius – its ability costs less mana.

– its ability costs less mana. Lucian – lower his attack damage.

– lower his attack damage. Rakan – change in your ability. Now make a knocuup in a range of 2 boxes

– change in your ability. Now make a knocuup in a range of 2 boxes Shen – more life and longer duration of the skill at rank 3.

Cost 3

Shaco – attack damage reduced, as well as your damage ability.

– attack damage reduced, as well as your damage ability. Syndra – more attack damage and more damage with your skill in rank 3.

Cost 4

Fizz – reduced life but more attack speed.

– reduced life but more attack speed. Jinx – attack speed improved.

– attack speed improved. Soraka – more life and more healing with her skill.

– more life and more healing with her skill. Wukong – more damage with his skill

– more damage with his skill Vel’Koz – his ability will take less, although it will orient you better your beam to the enemy champions.

Cost 5

Aurelion Sun – More life and armor

Changes summarized in objects

Chalice please – now also gives mana to the bearer.

– now also gives mana to the bearer. Deathblade – now starts with 0 stacksbut it gives more attack damage.

– now starts with 0 stacksbut it gives more attack damage. Heart Ice Cream – reduces more attack speed.

– reduces more attack speed. Canyon fuegorápido – more attack damage at a longer distance, you will have an indicator.

more attack damage at a longer distance, you will have an indicator. Veil of Serenity – the beam is wider.

the beam is wider. Tear of the Goddess – mana reduced.

– mana reduced. Herald of Zekes – reduced range, but gives more attack speed.

Finally, we emphasize that the changes are summarized, so that the day April 15,, that leaves the patch, we will update this article with all the official changes the notes from Riot Games.