How to improve the rolleo in set 3 TFT

The rolleo it is one of the most important mechanical of the set 3 of Teamfight Tactics (TFT). On the website you already have an article with all the terminology of the gamebut the rolleo it is one of the most complex.

Know when to look, how to do it and the odds of getting each champion is vital to be able to understand the game better. Until now, there was a lot of theory written, but the only way to practice this mechanic was in game.

However, the user of Reddit edzwoo has created an online tool with which you will be able to improve your skill rolleando. It’s called Donkeyroll.gg, and has many interesting features.

How to learn how to make a good rolleo in set 3 TFT

This tool has numerous features that make it a great way to improve your roll.

You can choose the the level at which you are rolleando (and the gold that you have at that point), and you can select what champions want to follow, to be able to see in real time the probability that they appear and try to rollear under pressure with the help of a time counter.

The tool is especially useful if you want to test compositions that depend on a lot of rollear at X point in the game. You can calculate (by eye) the gold, which ye shall have in that moment, and see for yourselves how viable it is to get the champions you want.

In addition, and to support what I have above, you have a mini-game in the that can make champions of a composition, rollear with a timer and then check if you have left any by the way.

