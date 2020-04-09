eSports: These are all the characters of Valorant known up to now

Skills, names and background of the characters in the shooter of Riot Games

Riot Games continues to expand its catalogue of games exploring every time ms and ms genres. After Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runaterra, Riot has decided to experiment for the first time with a game that is not part of the world of League of Legends, Valorant. But it does not form part of the history of Runaterra does not mean that you do not have great characters, because even with the little information we have of them jumps to the view that it’s bursting with charisma and personality.

Let’s see how are the characters of Valorant that have been revealed to date, as well as your background and the skills that they have in combat.

Come directly from Great Britain, this young man does justice to its name. And is that Phoenix is able to manipulate the flames at will, and may burn, and dazzle their opponents with a single motion with his hand.

Hot Hands – Phoenix launches a ball of fire that explodes after a time or when it hits the ground. The area of impact of the ball imparts to the enemies and heal our allies.

Blaze – Places a wall of fire that blocks the view and daa who try to pass through it. It is possible to curve the wall when cast.

Curveball – Throws a glowing flame which, after a small delay, explodes, blinding those who look at it. We can bend this skill to the left or right by pressing the respective buttons of the mouse.

Run it Back – Mark your ubicacin. If it dies during the duration of the skill or when it expires, reappears at the area marked with all of life.

The Korean Jett is without any doubt the character ms gil from the entire cast of Valorant. Their high mobility, as well as your ability to surprise from positions unreachable for other characters makes her a constant danger to his enemies.

Cloudburst – Launches a ball of smoke that obstructs the view when anywhere hit.

Updraft – Generates a been of wind that allows it to propel itself.

Tailwind – Slides a short distance in the direction in which they are moving.

Blade Storm – Jett is armed with several knives floating that make it a dao moderate and kill of an impact to the head. To kill, we got back all the knives and we can decide whether to release them one by one or all at once.

The stylish and deadly Viper is your champion if you’re looking for a style of aggressive play. A native of the united States, Viper makes use of gas txicos to take advantage on the field of battle, and could have under their control large areas in which it has an absolute advantage. Their skills depend on the “fuel”, a mechanics that we har to think very well when and how to use our skills.

Snakebite – Fires a projectile that leaves a puddle of acid.

Poison Cloud – Throws a bomb of gas that generates a cloud of smoke in a particular area . You can re-catch the bomb and throw it again after a short period of time. Consumes fuel.

Toxic Screen – Creates a line of emitters of a gas that can create a wall txico to change of fuel.

Viper’s Pit – Created an extensive cloud of gas that hinders the visibility. Enemies within the cloud are highlighted for Viper.

This expert in recognition of Russian, armed with his bow and arrow, allows the computer to locate opponents with great ease, providing as a amazing advantage in almost any situation.

Shock bolt – Fires a bolt explosive that emits a pulse of energy daino at the moment of impact.

Owl Drone – Deploys a drone manageable that shoots darts, and reveals the goals achieved.

Recon Bolt – Shoots an arrow that acts as a sonar, revealing the enemies while you stay in your site. It can destroy you.

Hunter’s Fury – Shoots up to three bursts of energy that crisscross all over the map. Each enemy hit receives a great deal of dao, and is marked.

Cypher is an agent marroqu specialized in controlling the movements of the enemies and seize their neglect to punish the rest of his companions with his life.

Trapwire – Deploys a tripwire between two walls which traps and mark the enemies. You can pick up and re-post it.

Cyber Cage – Places a trap remote that slows down enemies that come on. Cypher can detonate these traps, either one by one or all at the same time.

Spycam – Place a remote that can be operated manually to shoot darts at enemies. They keep the enemies revealed.

Neural Theft – Extract information from a dead enemy, revealing the position of allies remaining.

Second american in the cast. Brimstone reminds us of the classical command, and may apply for attacks and boosting his allies. Their skills are based all in to win the map control by using brutal attacks in the area, so we have to be very careful at the time of encounter in groups to l.

Incendiary – Launches an incendiary grenade which covers an area in flames.

Stim Beacon – Select an area in which the allies receive an improvement in the speed of the shot.

Sky Smoke – Use your map to ask for smoke screens in the chosen areas.

Orbital Strike – Launches a impact orbital devastating in an area that generates a lot of dao for several seconds

Without a doubt, one of the characters ms powerful of all Valorant. With its large capacity of treatment and the chance of reviving an ally with ed, the agent china Sage give is able to give back to the tortilla even in the situations ms peliagudas.

Slow Orb – Throws an orb that expands through the soil. This area slows down, it prevents the jumping and the stomping emit a sound that is different when passing over it.

Barrier Orb – Creates a large impenetrable wall.

Healing Orb – Heals an ally or herself for a few seconds.

Resurrection – Revives an ally with ed with his life to the maximum.

The agent ms mysterious all Valorant. We don’t know where it comes from or how it got their dark powers, only know that is called Omen.

Paranoia – Casts a clone of shadow to blind the contact.

Shadow Walk – Will teleport after a short canalizacin.

Dark Cover – Throws an orb that explodes, forming a dark sphere. You can upload to increase your distance.

From the Shadows – Select a point on the map that we want to take you. In that place appear a shade that cancels our transport if it is destruda. If we transport ourselves, Omen is back incorpreo for a few seconds.

Breach, one of the last agents in addition to Valorant, helps your team gain control of the map using skills ssmicas, encouraging aggressive style of play and a short distance away.

Fault Line – Creates an earthquake in a straight line that disorients the enemies. You can walk through walls.

Aftershock – Fires an explosive charge against a wall that makes a great deal of harm to whoever is near.

Flashpoint – Shoots a load against a wall and blind the enemies on the other side of this.

Rolling Thunder – Runs a major earthquake in a cone shape that rises up and stuns all who are in your area.

Raze is the latest incorporacin to the campus of agents of Valorant. Equipped with a rocket launcher and armed up to the top of grenades, Raze is the character ms’s explosive game.

Boom Bot – Equipped and placed in the ground a Boom Bot, which is moved forward in straight line and bounces off the walls with the butt. If the Boom Bot detects an enemy in front, is set to l and act as a guided missile, exploding when reaching the target.

Blast Pack – Launches a Blast Pack that attaches to any surface until it is detonated or the counter reaches zero. The detonate inflicts dao in rea and exits through the air, the agents that are within the radius of explosin (it does not harm to Raze).

Paint Shells – Throws a grenade that explodes in a small explosion after a short delay.

Showstopper – Fires a rocket launcher that causes a massive explosin on impact, inflicting dao mass to everything that is near.