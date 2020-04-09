Antonella Roccuzzo it removes it all! Messi and Spain with the mouth open!

Long time not saw practically nothing of Antonella Roccuzzo. The only thing I knew of her and her husband, Leo Messi, was that they were confined in his home in Barcelona, with his three sons, Thiago, Matthew, and Cyrus, and hoping that everything is going to end soon. While, they are thinking seriously of their future, as the argentine international could leave completely free of charge of Barca at the end of the season, and does not rule out, nor much less, to pack. And both your social networks as your woman accumulated hundreds of thousands of messages per day, where football fans ask you to follow in the club, or leave to another. And, in the midst of this case, the Rosary found time to publish a photograph, something that makes the time that it did not.

And, as could not be otherwise, the snapshot had something very special. Because ‘Anto’ is not going to settle with a snapshot anyone, and should have a special touch. And, as can be clearly seen, was decided to be displayed the natural and the discovered, and to appear with absolutely no makeup. So is she, and point. And as we all expected, does not change practically nothing, and it is still beautiful. A bold decision, the daring to be displayed without censorship, which was applauded by all, because each time, there are less women, and more, when you have so many followers, that are shown without filters.

View this post on Instagram 🖤 A publication shared Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo) the 7 Apr, 2020 at 12:23 pm PDT

“Antonella, you are simply perfect”, “one Of the few that dare to show themselves without complexes and by” discovered, “Without doubt the photo more joyful day”, “This woman has a special charm, unique”, “it is important To be removing the makeup and other artificial elements,” “With reason Messi is so in love with” or “Roccuzzo who could be like you” were the reactions.