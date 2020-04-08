Eiza González it was the wrong size! and he wants to see it with that post!

The temperature in Los Angeles, rises and Eiza Gonzalez, locked up in the house, expected to end social isolation for you can take a dip in the swimming pool. As they arrive these days, the actress choose clothing that is comfortable but size wrong for that is the see as relaxed in your home.

This is not the first time that Eiza manages to transform a garment in another size totally different, is considered one of the greatest ‘influencers’ in issues of fashion, only with a knot the shirt at the height of the ribs makes it possible to reduce the size of the shirt and adapt it to your taste.

During the past few days, Gonzalez has been one of the figures most critical has released the government of Mexicospecifically to López Obrador, by their way of managing the pandemic. Your message “If the whole world is in crisis, why Mexico would be exempt, Obrador? The only thing that does is put at risk to our people when we do NOT have the infrastructure to survive something like that, without sufficient medical help and hospitals. Please stay in your homes” has received a lot of cheers by his followers.

In addition to launching pullas the government of his country, Eiza is collaborating with the retailers in the area, publicizes neighborhood stores through their networks to support the purchase in this type of shops.

Confined to his home and devoting time to your new hobby, painting, Eiza discarded the pajamas and gets comfy with small items but that favor youshe wants to see with them to demonstrate that despite the heat and the situation, in quarantine you can also hold the style without the need of large excesses when it comes to dress.

Despite the quarantine, Eiza has become the the protagonist of the magazine ‘Contents Mode Magazine’ to teach us what to carry this spring. And apparently Eiza has already begun debuting a blouse knotted which makes it more bearable in the heat.