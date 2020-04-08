Anastasiya Kvitko go up as the foam with this video to the light It sees!

The luck of choosing to continue watching the Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko is you always get something in return: normally a rebuild is absolutely revolutionary of the canons regular of feminine beauty. She has taken them and brought them out of shape and context by applying the maxim that the more, the better. And what if it has succeeded, with its new design of the classic measures has reached the top. But not content with so little, and want more, up as the foam up to the throne of the utmost relevance in Instagram. Since then for videos like this you can get.

More than anything because it is on top of the world, as evidenced by his figures in the well-known internet platform, where is close to the 11 million followersbut also in his professional career as a model, since thanks to the dissemination that has been achieved by its curves and impressive their buildings, now you can choose brands and companies with which to collaborateas is the case of the well-known energy drink Bang Energy.

This is not the first time that acts by promoting this elixir that it has become the image of crowd of women voluptuous, which seem to fight for the favor of the american company through their promotions in their respective walls. Laurence Bédard or Jailyne Ojeda are some of the famous influencers often use the logo of the factory Phoenix, Arizonato promote the sports supplements that you distribute.

Although in the case of the girl of Kaliningrad Oblast it is particularly striking this video advertising for the dress chosen for the occasion and for the place that makes this shine with more light than normal. In a skyscraper, possibly their loved Los Angeles –where he moved from Miami, your first point of reference to reach the united States from Russia-, the Kim Kardashian Russian you drink a can of Bang while letting the sun to intercede between the fibers of your outfit. Tremendous.