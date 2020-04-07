Lady Gaga, Elton John and Maluma are to be seen although it will not be out

Singers from all over the world they are confirming their appointment to a unique encounter that will have as objective to pay homage to the toilets they are fighting the coronavirus. Lady Gaga, Elton John or Maluma are some of the singers that have been to be at this event although one can not leave the house.

To this appointment he has been baptized with the name of ‘One World: Together at Home’ and will take place April 18,presenters Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon will be responsible for carrying the reins of the meeting, all of them do so from their own homes.

The announcement of this meeting has been evaluated by the World Health organization and Global Citizienthe intent of both organizations is that the show is retrasmita simultaneously in all the world and two hours full of its duration is contemplated as a tribute to all who struggle against the Covid-19, especially the guild of health.

‘One World: Together at Home’ will feature the performances Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang, Andrea Bocelli , Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy and Maluma to that join David Beckham.

With this macroconcert ‘on-line‘the World Health Organization and Global Citizien also expect get donations designed to help the most affected by the pandemiceveryone who wants to see and collaborate you can do it from virtually all digital platforms.

Many are the celebrities who are lending their help to fight against the pandemic, and not only from the musical world. Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie or Will Smith are good examples of actors that have also been involved in this struggle, now the least is the profession, the important thing is to help.