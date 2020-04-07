Amazing! The new dress of Paola Jara with everything in sight!

The desires are sometimes fulfilled, at least for those who can afford it; as for example Paola Jara that has seen his request more expected for the quarantine has become a reality. Your partner Jessi Uribe you are already at home with her to spend the period of confinement together after a few early days in which he had to deal with this new situation in solitude. The couple continues as always in tall the controversy after the controversial rupture of Uribe with his wife and the origin of their relationship, something that is still very present in Latin american journals.

The singer of rancheras halt all of their work for this 2020 and have been delayed by the time their commitments. Being one of the singers most famous in your registry it does not take long to return to the success when you get back to normal. A musical life knows how to combine a charm with their work in television as a presenter, a facet that every time is boosting.

Without leaving of side its profile Instagram in the that of time in when to leave their fans with the mouth open-his posts are provocative. You will love boast of physical and well makes, delighting his followers, who are already more than 3.8 million in this social network. In this case it has opted for a photograph in front of the mirror wearing a white shirt transparent, that certainly leaves very little to the imagination of the viewer. Accompanying her new look with a pair of jeans, forming a very attractive picture of the singer in full quarantine. Accompanying the post of a encouraging message to get out of this situation.

Paola Jara as one of the women Latin america’s most famous want to raise awareness to all their fans of the importance of taking preventive measures to combat the COVID-19. Your participation in the series ‘A bandit honored’ has been frozen as all programs and projects that you were doing this by 2020. We’ll have to wait for to see her again shining on television or launching your new success; while at least continues to delight throughout the world through its account of Instagram.