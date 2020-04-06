Turok and the other four games are free with Twitch Prime in April

By Stephany Nunneley,

Tuesday 31 march 2020 17:56 GMT

The members of Twitch Prime can download five free games next month, one of which is the classic shooting game in first person dinosaur Turok.

If you are a Twitch Prime member, automatically you are a user of Amazon Prime, you can download five titles free of charge in April.

The free games are not listed Turok, puzzle-platformer Etherborn, puzzle game in first person Lightmatterthe role-play Earthlockand the title of adventure, point-and-click Kathy Rain.

There is also a new loot free in April, and there are many drops available now.

This is what is available now through Twitch Prime or in April:

Now available: Apex Legends – Mirage Lucky Charmer Skin

Available now: DOOM Eternal – exclusive Collection DOOMicom Slayer Master

Now available: Borderlands 3: shotgun superesistencia exclusive and 3 keys for gold

Now available: Destiny 2: boat legendary, embellishment weapon Prometheus exotic, ghost exotic

Now available: Rainbow 6 Siege: appearance and charm of pizza for Mozzi

Available now: League of Legends Drop 3 – Mystery Skin Permanent

Now available: Teamfight Tactics Drop 3 – Mystery of the Little Legends Egg

Available now: Legends of Runeterra – Slot Champion Card, Expedition Run, Rare and Epic Card

Now available: Ring of Elysium Drop 3 – 3 weapon designs, exclusive equipment, 3 boxes of supplies

Now available: World of Tanks – Package of exclusive care

Available now: Raid Shadow Legends – 6 artifacts ATK legendary, 3 power-ups, XP of 3 days

Now available: Black Desert Mobile Drop 7 – Suit and chest of Karlstein

Now available: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Drop 1 – Hanzo Permanent Skin + Hero and Skin Trial Cards

Available now: Mob City, Prime Bundle Drop 1: 50 Gold, 10k Charge X5, 10K Cash X5, Construction of 5-minute and Acceleration of training of 5 minutes X2

April 1: free Games with Prime – Turok, Etherborn, Light Matter, Earthlock, Kathy Rain

April 7: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Drop 2 – Amazon Prime Chest + Hero and Skin Trial Cards

April 10: Mafia City Prime Bundle Drop 2: 50 gold, 10k load X5, 10K cash X5, construction of 5-minute and acceleration of training of 5 minutes X2

April 14: Black Desert Mobile Drop 8 – treasure Chest of accessories epic

April 21: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Drop 3 – Amazon Prime Chest + Hero and Skin Trial Cards

April 24th: Mafia City Prime Bundle Drop 3 – 50 Gold, 10k Charge X5, 10K Cash X5, Construction of 5-minute and Acceleration of training of 5 minutes X2

Enjoy your gifts.

Subscribe to the newsletter VG247

Get all the best bits of VG247 delivered to your inbox every Friday!

Sometimes we may include links to online retailers. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. For more information, click here.

Watch on YouTube ‘);

jQuery (yt_video_wrapper) .remove ();

};

});

}

}

});

}