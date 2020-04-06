Turok and the other four games are free with Twitch Prime in April

By Stephany Nunneley,
Tuesday 31 march 2020 17:56 GMT
The members of Twitch Prime can download five free games next month, one of which is the classic shooting game in first person dinosaur Turok.
If you are a Twitch Prime member, automatically you are a user of Amazon Prime, you can download five titles free of charge in April.
The free games are not listed Turok, puzzle-platformer Etherborn, puzzle game in first person Lightmatterthe role-play Earthlockand the title of adventure, point-and-click Kathy Rain.
There is also a new loot free in April, and there are many drops available now.
This is what is available now through Twitch Prime or in April:
Now available: Apex Legends – Mirage Lucky Charmer Skin
Available now: DOOM Eternal – exclusive Collection DOOMicom Slayer Master
Now available: Borderlands 3: shotgun superesistencia exclusive and 3 keys for gold
Now available: Destiny 2: boat legendary, embellishment weapon Prometheus exotic, ghost exotic
Now available: Rainbow 6 Siege: appearance and charm of pizza for Mozzi
Available now: League of Legends Drop 3 – Mystery Skin Permanent
Now available: Teamfight Tactics Drop 3 – Mystery of the Little Legends Egg
Available now: Legends of Runeterra – Slot Champion Card, Expedition Run, Rare and Epic Card
Now available: Ring of Elysium Drop 3 – 3 weapon designs, exclusive equipment, 3 boxes of supplies
Now available: World of Tanks – Package of exclusive care
Available now: Raid Shadow Legends – 6 artifacts ATK legendary, 3 power-ups, XP of 3 days
Now available: Black Desert Mobile Drop 7 – Suit and chest of Karlstein
Now available: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Drop 1 – Hanzo Permanent Skin + Hero and Skin Trial Cards
Available now: Mob City, Prime Bundle Drop 1: 50 Gold, 10k Charge X5, 10K Cash X5, Construction of 5-minute and Acceleration of training of 5 minutes X2
April 1: free Games with Prime – Turok, Etherborn, Light Matter, Earthlock, Kathy Rain
April 7: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Drop 2 – Amazon Prime Chest + Hero and Skin Trial Cards
April 10: Mafia City Prime Bundle Drop 2: 50 gold, 10k load X5, 10K cash X5, construction of 5-minute and acceleration of training of 5 minutes X2
April 14: Black Desert Mobile Drop 8 – treasure Chest of accessories epic
April 21: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Drop 3 – Amazon Prime Chest + Hero and Skin Trial Cards
April 24th: Mafia City Prime Bundle Drop 3 – 50 Gold, 10k Charge X5, 10K Cash X5, Construction of 5-minute and Acceleration of training of 5 minutes X2
Enjoy your gifts.
Subscribe to the newsletter VG247
Get all the best bits of VG247 delivered to your inbox every Friday!
Sometimes we may include links to online retailers. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. For more information, click here.
Watch on YouTube ‘);
jQuery (yt_video_wrapper) .remove ();
};
});
}
}
});
}