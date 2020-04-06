The publication of development of Riot explains how he was born Teamfight Tactics in just 18 weeks – NoticiasVideojuegos

Riot Games today released a publication of development that details the work and the thought processes that went into its autobattler badge, Tactics of fighting in a team.

The small team of developers was given “a line of time-aggressive” for 18 weeks: eight to build a prototype and see if it really works, 10 out as a real product.

Now, TFT it has established itself as one of the autobattlers more popular and polished, with remakes faithful League of Legends‘Champions and a list of adorable Little Legends. However, it was not so clear at the beginning.

It all started with Dota Auto Chess. Just as Dota the fans used to log in Throne of ice and Battle.net just to play the custom game, crowds of fans and streamers of high profile downloaded Valve’s dota 2 client to play Chess automaticeven sending the game to a player of more than a million. Went from a mod custom a phenomenon of the game and the world is realized.

It was No wonder that Riot, most famous for League and honestly not much more before announcing a long list of projects as Legends of Runeterra and VALORANTE, decided to expand its library of video games with a autobattler own.

Therefore, the idea of TFT was born. Like a newborn baby, it required cultivation and food, and a small team of 12 developers is put to the front.

“We went through all the releases by a League autobattler and formed a high-level schema of, “said Andrei” Meddler “van Roon, director of design League and one of the developers of TFT. The team even rebelled against the concept of open office that had a Riot, they close themselves in a corner to improve their ideas internally and avoid external influence.

The goal was to create a game that was irresistible, even to people that not played Ches automatics.

The team started scamming LeagueAssets s assets for a basic construction. Unfortunately, they quickly realized that League is just as “optimized” for a experience of 10 players to the overwhelming amount of units is rezagó in almost every game.

They began by reducing the size of the League map to you can really play. Adopted a basic user interface and got to work League champions in the game.

The team initially wanted to trains and stations that would run to bring champions to the board, but the idea was abandoned quickly because it was a drain of resources.

Since League forcing people to “load in the game as something”, just like the original Chess automatic players are allowed to have dota 2 messengers such as avatars, the crew chose to Scuttle as a placeholder. “Added a layer of fun and interaction” which was appreciated within the group, which formed the first basis for Little Legends.

A large part of the autobattlers is creating synergies between units. When the team finished porting champions and their abilities distinct TFTalso had to figure out to which squadron they belonged to. LoR use the features of the champions, such as Demacia and Ionia, which was what TFT began with also. But the senior designer of games Jordan “Wrekz” Anton admitted that “there was not always a lot of sense.” The team finally decided to take advantage of LeagueKnowledge and alternate universes to discover synergies that felt more organic.

With all the hard work dedicated to making the game work, it was also necessary to make the game nice to see. The design of the game Matthew Wittrock said the team “wanted it to feel as if you’re watching a fight from a team of Bronze”, where the units were fighting in a way that “makes sense”

The developers also slowed down actively the animations of the units to help improve the visual clarity. While League it is beating fast and responsive, which are recorded with each key press, TFT it was much more about the visual fidelity, and to be able to see what was going on with up to 18 units in conflict.

The team finished with a prototype that was very fun. However, it was still just an internal launch, and though the people of Riot she enjoyed it, had more work to do before the game could be published.

Riot will publish the second part of the newspapers in TFT process of development tomorrow at 12 p. m. CT, so check back if you want to know how the autobattler went from a draft to a finished product.