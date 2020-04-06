TFT (TeamFight Tactics): patch notes 10.7; all changes and updates

It may be that we are in full epidemic of coronavirus (COVID-19), but TFT (TeamFight Tactics) does not stop. As every two weeks, the title of Riot Games (which has donated $ 1.5 million to alleviate the effects of the pandemic) has received a new update. The american company has published the notes of the patch 10.7that stands out for improvements in Galaxies. Launched the mechanics of the new set and three new galaxies that come with “unique rules” that will make us rethink the strategies we have organized so far.

No update without balance, and this was not going to be an exception. It weakened slightly, the best units ofl range 5. Despite the fact that continue to remain a strong, previously working too well without the support of the team. Dark star improved thanks to the adjustment of some small details. On the other hand, now the champions celebrate the victory with us.

The patch notes, that you can see below, also include the improvements that are being made in the version for mobile devicesthat came out months after the PC.

System

Mechanics of galaxies

The Neekoverso: everyone gets two free copies of Help from Neeko.

Nebula lila: the first carousel contains only units of cost 4.

Medioleyendas: the minileyendas are larger and have +25 starting life.

Other things in the system

Odds of getting the store to level 8: 13/20/35/25/7 % ⇒ 14/20/35/25/6 %.

Now the rules that dictate which objects remain and which ones bounce off the combine champions prioritize the objects on the champions board on which are obtained from the carousel.

It has reduced the probability of seeing a carousel “special”.

You have removed the 5 seconds extra of the planning phase that are introduced at the beginning of each new set. The counters have been returned to normal.

Attributes

Probability of activation of Swordsman: 30 %/55 % ⇒ 30 %/60 %.

Life of a Fighter: 300/750 ⇒ 300/700.

Attack speed Chrono: 15 %/35 %/65 % ⇒ 15 %/35 %/75 %.

Dark star (update): when a champion dark Star dies, the rest of champions Star dark allies get +25 (3) or +35 (6) attack damage and spell power.

Reaper of mana (update): now the bonus of (2) makes attacks of a Reaper of mana to increase the mana cost of the next spell the target by 40 %. Since there is no bonus for 4 units.

Resistance magical Mystical: 30/120 ⇒ 35/105.

Extra damage Sniper: 12 % ⇒ 15 %.

Champions

Champions rank 1

Cast time of the skill of Caitlyn: 1.5 s ⇒ 1,1 s.

Now Caitlyn is back to attack more quickly after shooting the bullet.

Attack speed of Xayah: 0,75 ⇒ 0,8.

Total mana of Ziggs: 40 ⇒ 45.

Mana initial/total Zoe: 90/120 ⇒ 70/100.

Damage of the ability by Zoe: 150/225/300 ⇒ 150/225/400.

Champions of rank 2

Life of Darius: 650 ⇒ 750.

Total mana Xin Zhao: 50 ⇒ 60.

Damage of the skill Xin Zhao: 175/250/350 ⇒ 200/275/375.

Champions of rank 3

Mana initial/total Ezreal: 60/120 ⇒ 50/125.

Damage the ability of Ezreal: 250/350/700 ⇒ 200/300/600.

Total mana on Kassadin: 100 ⇒ 80.

Additional damage of the skill of Shaco: 250 %/325 %/450 % ⇒ 250 %/325 %/400 %.

Champions of rank 4

Total mana from Soraka: 150 ⇒ 125.

Healing of the ability of Soraka: 300/450/2000 ⇒ 350/500/2000.

Total mana of Vel’Koz: 80 ⇒ 70.

Life of Wukong: 850 ⇒ 950.

Champions of rank 5

Damage the ability of Aurelion Sun: 120/175/750 ⇒ 100/150/750.

Now the lens selection of each ship of Aurelion Sun is random (before it was a randomness that contributes to the closeness).

Damage the ability of Ekko: 250/450/2000 ⇒ 225/400/2000.

Mana initial/total Gangplank: 50/150 ⇒ 75/175.

Damage of the skill of Gangplank: 650/850/9001 ⇒ 450/600/9001.

Attack speed Lulu: 0,85 ⇒ 0,8.

Miss Fortune

Attack speed: 1,1 ⇒ 1.

Mana: 50/150 ⇒ 75/175.

Damage of the ability: 70 %/90 %/999 % ⇒ 60 %/80 %/999 %.

Objects

Damage by burn Morellonomicón and Improvement red: 30 % ⇒ 27 %.

Damage Dagger Statikk: 75 ⇒ 80.

Life regeneration Armor Warmog: 4 % ⇒ 5 %.

Miscellany

The attacks made by Ekko, Irelia, Lucian, and Xin Zhao as part of your ability can now trigger effects of Dagger Statikk, Blade of fury of Guinsoo and Hurricane Runaan.

Now the champions are celebrating victories in battle.

Up-to-date illustration of Bass to be more like the game model.

Correction of errors

The healing Hand of justice no longer progressing with the PH.

The coat of arms of Rebel no longer progressing with the PH.

Now, relentless Pursuit of Lucian’s account properly as an attack for the attribute Gunner.

Fixed a bug that caused sometimes Miss Fortune is not spinning during the Rain of bullets if there was any enemy in the cone of effect.

Now Aurelion Sun operates properly upon activation of guardian Angel.

Clarified the description of the skill of Shaco: the skill deals a critical hit in addition to the extra damage of the skill.

Updated the description of Zoe to specify that deals magic damage.

Updated the description of Poppy to specify that deals magic damage.

Now Sable-gun hextech cure the proper way to inflict damage against shields.

The space Pirates no longer generate gold while attempting to inflict lethal damage to Fiora while it is invulnerable.

Version of mobile

There have been some changes to the operation of the keyboards in mobile. If you notice any difference, will be for the better (of anything, for that we are).

Have been detected and solved mysterious problems with the accounts during sign-in. Out!

When you have completed all of the quests available, you will see a small Penguin instead of a list of boring, that I no longer am interested in.

Gone are the mysterious alerts of enemy disappeared. And, well, the alerts in general. What do we need?

Source | Riot Games