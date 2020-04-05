Antonella Roccuzzo found her prince during the confinement…

Things sometimes go well and bad at the same time. Very good and very bad. Incredibly cool and disastrously horrible. And all that at the same time. When this occurs, are mixed in the body feelings so difficult to explain as to manage. And it is precisely what is happening these days in the family formed by Leo Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo.

The positive part of the story is, without a doubt, taken one another for a few days so strange as those who are living these weeks. When one is forced to stay at home the evil is less if you spend hours surrounded by his own as has happened to the argentines, who are in his home in Barcelona with his three kids making these weeks an adventure totally new. Antonella has wanted to make it clear in one of his last photos who is the prince and king of his home…

Now, next to these positive feelings you are mixing in read other are diametrically opposed. And, the argentine, has been seen as during these past two weeks, opened up another controversy surrounding the Barcelona Football Club, which had as its main focus to the template culé, and especially to the captains, to be their spokespersons. In the beginning there was total agreement that the players of the first template would relinquish part of their salary, and thus avoid the FATE, but it all was putting it off until some days ago finally the club confirmed this decision.

However, the players aren’t made any grace that some news were leaked to the press, understand them on the part of the club, so interested. And for this reason the argentina captain made public a statement on his Instagram where he left very clear his accusations to the board fc barcelona and the real rupture that exists between club and players. It seems mission impossible Bartomeu once again take the reins of a team that months ago is against the current policy.

By the time Leo enjoys next to theirs for all the good that you have your life and leave a little margin the most negative, that of a boss and his team that each day feels more enemy to their interests.