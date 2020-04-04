Karol G & Anuel AA on the tub as well and publish it on the social networks!

In these days, in that you have to stay in the house, the celebrities are very likely to occur. Karol G and Anuel AA the habit of entertaining his followers with videos and pictures funny and fun. All this with the purpose of gaining the affection of the people that loves his music.

For this occasion, they decided to share an intimate moment in the bathtub. Surrounded by foam and with only their faces the view, the lovers enjoy a bath very pleasant, so much so that Anuel AA you forgot to remove the cap Will Anuel AA slipped in the tub Karol G? Apparently this was the case, what is clear is that the pass very well together.

The reactions of the fans were not long, highlighting comments such as: “You are unique, greetings from Spain and many blessings to that beautiful relationship, very cute“, “In the shower with a hat“ and “Real to the death always“. The faithful do not miss anything and, when it comes to their favorite artists, much less.

The confinement of Karol G and Anuel AA

Having a lot of free time at home is counterproductive, because there comes a time when you don’t know what to do. To the couple most famous of the genre, urban, quarantine has been a mix of everything. Video games are part of the continuous entertainment, as well as the television, listening to music, dancing, and singing also. The work is not abandoned, a fact that was demonstrated with the recent recording from house of the theme called Follow. The insulation does not stop them and they are an example to millions, those who invite you in with their particular style to stay in their homes and take care of the COVID-19.

The colombian has shown solidarity these days with donations to his country to face the difficulties. Even in the face of adversity, Karol G and Anuel AA are a pair incomparable.