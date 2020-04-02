¡Maximum voltage! The dress Issa las Vegas threat with pop!

Since he has been confined at home and has developed a style of training something particular, Issa Las Vegas has changed. If before he drew the attention now seems to have increased in size according to the dresses with the that appears in its publications.

To stay in shape, Issa it has divided the body into sections and each day is dedicated to one of them. Today strengthens legs, tomorrow makes it with the arms and the next day it will do so with the buttocks, says that as well results are noticeable before. The method it has put at the disposal of his followers with videos that tell you how to proceed.

And besides exercise, Issa has taken advantage of the confinement to to bring to light a secret from his past. Just confess that before becoming famous for replacing Yanet Garcia on the front of your program she was forced to work as a waitress in Hootersthe chain of american restaurants.

But not only was this his relationship with this establishment, the athlete she participated in the contest of ‘Miss Hooters’, a beauty contest that is celebrated in these restaurants and whose goal is to reward the most beautiful waitress, more fun and more spontaneous.

To the chagrin of the customers of Issa and for the own presenter, Issa could not be, nor with the title of ‘Queen of the owl’, nor with the prizeand it is strange, because to see her with a dress, such as the one that threatens to erupt it is difficult to deny the crown of owl and any other prize.

Among the recommendations to be at home these days, the only thing that has happened to Issa is that we do with bottles of water from several gallons to use as weights, the exercise is your way of killing the time.

And you see that it has its results, at least is what they say the dresses she puts it, to explode because of so much water.