So convinced Tarantino to Brad Pitt to take off the t-shirt in your ‘movie’

Between the ideas of Quentin Tarantino to direct their films and the appeal of Brad Pitt, it was clear that “Once upon a time in…Hollywood” I was going to be a success. After its premiere and the awards received by it, Tarantino has dared to tell how he managed to convince Brad to take off the t-shirt.

The latest adventure film Quentin as the director had its fruits in the academy awardsof the 10 nominations initial only two, ‘Best production design’ and ‘Best supporting actor’, the latter went to the hands of Pitt.

Women all over the world were hallucinated with a scene in which the actor, while you try to fix an antenna on a roof, removes the t-shirt that wears and lets the view of all the spectators about abs worthy of the very David of michelangelo.

Quentin knows little thing that likes to Brad to make this kind of scenes and to acknowledge that he commented with a lot of tact the best strategy to take off the t-shirt would unbutton slowly the shirt you had on and then removed the t-shirt without any hurry.

To the surprise of Tarantino, Brad imposed their own standards: take the shirt unbuttoned and remove shirt and t-shirt of a one-time, quickly and without hesitation.

Tarantino surmised that his understanding of the scene to convict the actorbut in the end it was recorded ‘in the style Pitt’ with an extraordinary outcome.

Quentin says that he wanted to make it clear to the public that the 56-year-old Brad are not an excuse to stay in shape and look kind if a role requires it.

Apparently Brad has surpassed the test of Tarantinothe audience applauds the decision of both to remove the t-shirt.