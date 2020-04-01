pay 20 million dollars for this

David Beckham don’t know what it is to be in the redthe crisis will not affect the pocket or glancing. Just know that the husband of Victoria it has disbursed $ 20 million to be with one of their latest whims.

David is the largest shareholder in the team Inter Miami and it is thought that this is the reason why the exfutbolista has decided to buy one of the most luxurious properties which can be purchased in this city.

It would be a penthouse apartment situated in the unique building designed by the iranian architect Zaha Hadid and it is situated on the exclusive boulevard Biscaynesurrounded by green areas and with views of the bay. The ‘One Thousand Museum’ –so called because it is located in the number one thousand of his street – it is a building of very unique and unique where the luxury and privacy are insured.

As rumored, the sale of the attic it became effective last Tuesday, and by the more than 1000 square meters Beckham would have paid the not inconsiderable amount of $ 20 million dollars.

In this way, David, Victoria and their four children will be able to enjoy the five bedrooms and six bathrooms that this house each time you have to travel to Miami.

Interestingly, the purchase of this new real estate property for part of the Beckham family occurs shortly after the news that Meghan Markle and her husband would be considering the possibility of to build a house near the farm that the designer and the athlete have in London.

This acquisition could be a way of trying to not match with the ‘ex’ royals with the excuse of attending to business, even if you spend 20 million on one of the tallest buildings in Miami with private helipad included is too much up for Beckham.