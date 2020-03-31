Natalie Portman discovers his hidden talents through Instagram

Natalie Portman has joined the group of celebrities that has made known to the world sus more skills hidden the duration of the quarantine. Eiza Gonzalez is dedicated to the painting, Daniella Semaan it does so with the dance and Portman unleashes their creative vein and little-known between the stove of their kitchen.
Since the end of last month the actress of ‘Black swan’ has been put in the kitchen of his home, and has shown that the cook is not given anything wrongoffers vegan recipes with luxury of details, the recorded video and makes it available to their followers.
Between leeks, beet salad, cauliflower in the oven or crackers, the actress has managed to some of their recipes has been played over five million times.
Thank you @chefjoseandres and @wckitchen for distributing nutritious meals to children who rely on their schools for food. To show my support, I wanted to share one of my favorite meals with you all: leeks and homemade croutons. Visit @wckitchen or my Stories to learn how you can help those most affected by this pandemic. #recipesforthepeople Recipe: 1. Trim the tops and roots off the leeks and wash well. 2. Add trimmed and washed leeks to a pot of boiling water and add salt. 3. Boil the leeks for 20-30 minutes or until they are very soft. 4. For croutons, cut vegan brioche into cubes, cover with olive oil & put in oven at 350 until brown. 5. For vinaigrette mix olive oil, red wine vinegar, grain mustard, and salt. 6. When the leeks are ready, top with croutons and homemade dressing. If you are able to, please consider supporting organizations doing good work right now. We’ve been donating to @wckitchen, @savethechildren, @UCLAhealth’s COVID-19 fund, and @childrensla’s Patient Family Assistance fund, giving travel and food vouchers to families who need help. Visit my stories to learn about other organizations fighting this pandemic.
With one of their latest culinary suggestions wanted honor the work that is being conducted by the chef José Andrés next to the World Central Kitchen, those who are in the process of giving food to all the children who before were dependent on school canteens to be able to do so.
In addition to spending a lot of time cooking, Portman collaborates in the fight against the coronavirus through their networks, sending messages that urge you to stay at home or requesting medical material for different hospitals.
Portman is another of the famous has been forced to leave in stand-by all your projects because of the situation that we are living. Of time in addition to preparing food, take the time to organize the promotion of your children’s book ‘Natalies Portman Fables’ which will be available to the public in the last quarter of the year.
Admits that cooking in front of a lens is fun but that his passion is in the interpretation, is wanting to return normalcy to return to Marvel with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, I hope will be very soon, Natalie.