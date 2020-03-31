Douglas Costa loses his head to see Nathalia Felix in swimsuit!

Douglas Costa it was one of the lucky ones that his team gave him carte blanche to return to your home for as long as the season of confinement. The footballer he did not return to Brazil, was accompanied by his girlfriend Nathalia Felix and a collection of bathing suits with that Felix delights the player until they lose the head.

The midfielder of Juventus of Turin get along to Cristiano Ronaldo, Higuain or Khedira to return to their places of origin where they thought that the isolation would be all the more bearable in an Italy full of ‘bugs’.

If some days ago caught by boyfriend Georgina Rodíguez strolling through the streets of Funchal together with his family, and by turning a deaf ear to the rules and regulations imposed by the quarantine, with Costa the situation is a bit similar.

According to the photos they are sharing on their networks, instead of staying locked up between four walls, both Douglas and your partner are having a confinement quite different from the rest of the world.

Between the afternoons of swimming pool and sol and the bikinis that looks Nathalia and make Douglas lose your head when you see it he spent his confinement, without thinking that presume of it that way can hurt the sensibility of which we have a season at home.

Along with the application of recommendations for series and movies to see at night with your girl and some other movement of the ball of soccer with your dog, there is neither a publication of the Coast that indicate that the athlete continues to train to stay in shape.

The couple not have no hurry to resume the series and normality, these days they are more like a honeymoon or vacation boyfriends to a forced withdrawal due to a virus, another of the incongruities of the lives of some.