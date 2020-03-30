Comes to light the secret of Brad Pitt to be his age

The eternal heartthrob of Hollywood, Brad Pitt preserved nicely to their 56 springsin addition to your capacity to interpret the physical is a claim and looks after it with care. Just know the secret that favors eternal youth Brad.

The rumors of his return with Jennifer Aniston have been a constant since the awards ‘SAG Awards’even now there are those who say that would be planning a secret wedding in Mexicoknowing the couple, we wouldn’t be surprised that this is true.

And is that Brad is still the handsome among the handsome quintessential, you may have to do something the diet that has been tracking for years.

The method ‘The zone’ and the regime associated with it is what has allowed the actor to get in such good shape at his age. It is a treatment that was developed during the 90s by the doctor Barry Sears and that consists of maintaining adequate levels of insulin in the body to achieve balance.

It is said that Aniston, another lover of the healthy life and diets, who told him the benefits of the method and that since then, Pitt follows it to the letter.

Those people who associate the word diet with starving should be aware of this alternative which employs the actor and with that you can eat up to five times a day by eating proteins, carbohydrates and saturated fats in proportions very similar.

In addition to the power supply, the method ‘The zone’ is associated with a series of exercises of sufficient intensity that favour the achievement of results.

Another of the secrets of the actor that sees the light, although there seems to be more interested in knowing if it is finally will pose as a couple to the arm of Aniston what you eat daily to stay as well.