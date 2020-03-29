So it passes the quarantine Anna Kanyuk and you won’t be able to do it

For the slim Anna Kanyuk it is very normal for you to be original in all their publications. Having a unique personality, the located between the options to choose from when wanting to view images and videos out of the ordinary. In addition to being a model with all of its letters by its beauty, height and elegance, the Russian manages to catch the eyes with their skills.

The flexibility is one of your giftssomething that led her to get admirers that is infect with your enthusiasm for the exercise and development of this quality. In one of his publications, in compliance with the quarantine regulations of these days, it has happened to post a video in which you perform an exercise very particular.

Lying on the floor face down with her legs exposed and using a set sports shorts and crop top in grey, begin the wave movements that resemble those of a snake. In the demonstration, the pelvic gyrations of the Russian involves all parts of your body, from the head, through the arms, abdomen, up to his legs. Definitely, this implementation that performs Kanyuk is a challenge to anyone willing to imitate.

But this was not all, because he managed to inspire even more to accompany the playback with a series of tips: “5 Rules that will help to improve your stretch…“. Recommendations very useful for those who want to start with stretching exercises and stretch without injury. A 10 for the impressive trainer.

Anna Kanyuk exceeds the asymmetry

All has not always been perfection for the beautiful Russian. And is that at the age of 21 he suffered from a tic which caused a facial asymmetry full. She recounts that: “A corner of my mouth turned down, and the size of my eyes became different“. He immediately began to make face building and, after two months with these facial exercises, managed to regain the harmony of your beautiful face. Anna Kanyukalso to overcome this condition, helped many people with the same problem to get ahead. See difficulties as opportunities to come out victorious.