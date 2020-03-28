Iron Man to be arrested for selling the fake cure Cov…

It is amazing how the careers of the actors and actresses can come crashing down with the passing of the years. One of the sagas that more has raised in recent times and what greater recognition has generated in all those who appeared in them has beenwithout a doubt, Iron Man. The trilogy, which managed to raise more than 2000 billion euros nearly a decade, rose to the altars actors like Robert Downey Jr. but it has been shown not to achieve the same effect in all them.

And is that the also actor Keith Middlebrookthat appeared in the second film of the saga, has been arrested this week by the FBI, accused of selling pills that were supposedly able to cure those who consumed the dreaded virus that is affecting the entire planet, the known as Coronavirus. The surprise has been capitalized when announced in social networks the arrest by the police, american since the actor was not up to date crimes in your record.

The striking thing has been that the FBI has caught the actor in full for sale of tablets, so that the defense of Keith it will be very complicated to clear the name of hawaiian, while it is true that the fact of not having any type of background will help the actor to avoid jail or any type of heavier punishment.

What is certain is that Keith Middlebrook has been several years away from large-scale productions Hollywood and it does not seemsince then, that news as this you are going to make things easy to return to a career that aims to end their 53 years of age not to mention it’s spotted that is her image after an event such as this. There are many deaths that are carrying the virus at the global level and it is expected that in the next few days hit it with real force in the country american. The last thing I need right now’s society are performances as the actor in which to display the worst version of a human being in its maximum power.