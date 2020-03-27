To Mariah Carey you sing the birthday, but it costs to confess your age

The icon of the 90s who lends his voice to the world every Christmas, Mariah Carey, birthday today. For not having to lie about the age that reaches, it has avoided having to speak, has not realized that it is really easy to know the years that you have.

It marked a time next to Whitney Houston and became one of the female artists top in salesall thanks to Tommy Mottola –the current husband of Thalia– her music producer, president of Columbia Records and future husband, although for a short time.

With ‘Emotions’ (1991) and ‘Music Box’ (1993) the singer managed to become the number one in sales in the united States, reaching the figure of 150 million copies sold.

Twenty-five years after the success of his album of christmas carols, the last month of December ‘All I want for Christmas is you’ turned out to be the single most sold.



From these significant moments we may come to know about your age. By much you try to hide it, Mariah today is 50 years oldeven if you don’t it appears.

In these moments the interpreter is located preparing his memoirs that will carry by title ‘I had a vision of love’, the same title that carried the song from the nineties that placed at the top of the music scene.

And not only that. Animated by Elton John, Mariah will take part –from home and along with other stars of the music – in the first musical concert at streaming that will be held on Sunday, may 9 to raise funds in the fight against the coronavirus.

Nor is it greater to stop doing what he likes the most or has the intention to retire and devote himself to other tasks, because Mariah is the show, in Christmas and in all seasons of the year.