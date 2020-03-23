WOW AND CORONAVIRUS: SPECIAL BONUSES TO SUPPORT WORLD OF WARCRAFT PLAYERS

As is well known, the health emergency caused by the spread of the contagions to Coronavirus / COVID-19 has prompted many governments to adopt exceptional measures aimed at preventing a further spread of the epidemic and at countering its effects.

Consequently, following the closure of schools of all levels, the interruption of many production activities and the promulgation of rules aimed at minimizing social interactions, many people are looking for entertainment to which they can devote themselves inside the home walls. Among these, gaming entertainment seems to represent a decidedly important sector, as indicated by the recent record of active users n contemporary on Steam.

For this reason, several software houses have chosen to offer their own contribution to try to brighten the players’ days. A short while ago, DICE activated special bonuses in Star Wars Battlefront 2: now, Blizzard is also launching a similar initiative, designed specifically for World of Warcraft players. Until April 20, users traveling to Azeroth within WOW Battle for Azeroth, WOW Legion and WOW Introductory Edition will be eligible for a special in-game bonus. Baptized by the team as ” Winds of Wisdom“, thanks to the latter players will receive twice the amount of experience than usually expected within the titles.