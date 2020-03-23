NEW PS4 AND PSVR GAMES: PAPER BEAST AND ONE PIECE PIRATE WARRIORS 4 ARE COMING

The week that has just begun is not particularly full of release on PlayStation 4, in any case, there are interesting surprises such as Paper Beast for PlayStation VR, Moons of Madness and One Piece Pirate Warriors 4.
Also noteworthy is the debut of Elemental Space, Moons of Madness, Oniken, Star Wars Jedi Knight Jedi Academy, Vampire The Masquerade Coteries Of New York and Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist Link Evolution.
PS4 news
- Ara Fell Enhanced Edition
- Dissection
- Dogurai
- Duck Souls +
- Elemental Space
- Freedom Finger
- Mekorama
- Moons of Madness
- Odallus The Dark Call
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
- Oniken
- Paper Beast
- The Room VR A Dark Matter
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Jedi Academy
- Twin Breaker A Sacred Symbols Adventure
- Vampire The Masquerade Coteries Of New York
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist Link Evolution
The next month will certainly be richer thanks to the launches of Resident Evil 3 Remake (expected for April 3) and Final Fantasy VII (April 10), two very popular AAA productions that should help us occupy our free time in this difficult period of quarantine, all this without considering the month of May that will see the arrival of The Last of Us Part 2, one of the most anticipated games of 2020.