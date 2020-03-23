Geisy Arruda complains of boredom in quarantine and presents followers with stunning click

The muse remembered the rehearsal and delighted the fans

This Sunday afternoon (22), Geisy Arruda recalled an essay she did on her Instagram.

The muse displayed her healed body in a black and neon green outfit, telling her followers in the legend that she has been very bored in these quarantine times.

“The quarantine is tense! I’m deciding whether to paint my nails or start cleaning. Whatever the decision, I will have plenty of time to do both. So, a photo 🍑 to remember that living is GOOD !!! Stay at home! ”, She wrote in the caption.

In less than 1 hour, the publication received more than 23 thousand likes.

“Drop KKKK” joked a follower, speaking of Geisy’s pose. “What a beautiful candy,” he praised a second. “I will stay here at home admiring its beauty”, commented a third.