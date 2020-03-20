SILENT HILLS BY KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS: NEW DETAILS FOUND ON PT ON VIDEO

As rumors grow about a possible return of Kojima’s Silent Hill, also accompanied by details that seem to suggest potential innovations also on the Castlevania and Metal Gear front, the doubt that Konami is at work on Silent Hill is making headway.

Waiting to find out if behind these mysterious elements there is actually a return in the style of the IP or not, we report an interesting insight made by the now well-known user Lance McDonald. The latter has in fact made a video in which he analyzes some unusual appearances of Lisa inside the house. In doing so, some interesting background is revealed on PT, the Playable Teaser of the Silent Hills of Kojima Productions, and its horror content. As usual, you can view the video directly at the beginning of this news: do you dare?

Recall that PT, a small interactive preview of what could have been the final product of the efforts of the team led by Hideo Kojima, has never turned into a complete game. The title was in fact canceled by Konami and has never landed on the gaming market. However, it is rumored that the new Kojima Productions is committed precisely to the development of a horror game.