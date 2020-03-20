Ludmilla’s wife boasts fitness on a boat and raises the mood on the web

Brunna Gonçalves did not skimp on sensuality and left her fans drooling

On the afternoon of Thursday (19), Brunna Gonçalves raised the mood on social networks by posting a click on her official Instagram profile.

On record, Ludmilla’s wife appeared on a boat, wearing a white bikini, boasting all her beauty and good shape. “#Tbt where I wanted to be”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

#tbt de onde eu queria estar ☀️👙❤️ Biquíni MUSO do @ateliecladeluca

In less than an hour, the record shared by Brunna received more than 59 thousand likes and collected praise from fans and friends.

“Guys, what a fine girl, so beautiful it even hurts”, commented a follower. “As in love with this photo as I am with you,” wrote another.

