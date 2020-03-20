Former BBB Carol Peixinho says “good morning” to followers with click on the beach

The muse impressed everyone with her good form

Former BBB Carol Peixinho used her Instagram this Thursday (19) to show off her great shape in a very beachy click.

In the photo, she appeared wearing a swimsuit that exposed her tattoos. “Good morning, my Baêa💙 Even with all the chaos in our world, I’m always here to see the best !!! It will be all right !!! Let’s take care and let’s go together !!! ”, she wrote in the caption.

Look:

The post had more than 40 thousand likes. “Linda who speaks ❤️”, praised a follower. “So wonderful 😍”, said another.