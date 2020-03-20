DOOM ETERNAL AVAILABLE TODAY, WE REVIEW THE LAUNCH TRAILER

Bethesda recalls that DOOM Eternal is available today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in a physical and digital edition. For the occasion, we review the brutal launch trailer of this violent shooter.

Developed by id Software, DOOM Eternal was voted Best Action Game and Best PC Game at E3 2019 and is featured in more than 350 lists of the most anticipated games of 2020. It is the direct sequel to DOOM, awarded in 2016 as the best action game at the Game Awards.

” DOOM Eternal is the most ambitious game ever created by our studio, ” said Marty Stratton, executive producer of id Software. “ The scale and size of the campaign and Battlemode testify to the talent and passion of all id Software staff. Making DOOM Eternal was an incredible experience, and we can’t wait for players to experience the thrill of this epic adventure on their own skin. “

Experience the overwhelming art of combat that will test you with new skills and weapons to master in the title of the largest, fastest and most addicting DOOM series ever. Based on the idTech 7 graphics engine and enriched by a brand new fast-paced soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, DOOM Eternal manages to improve everything that players have loved about DOOM (2016), introducing an improved fighting system, demons old and new and powerful weapons in incredible worlds never seen before.

DOOM Eternal is available in Standard and Deluxe editions. The Deluxe Edition includes the Year 1 Pass, which allows access to two add-ons for the single-player campaign which will be made available within the first year of the release of DOOM Eternal. These separate stories explore the catastrophic events that led to the earth’s defeat against demons. The Deluxe Edition also includes the DOOM Slayer daemon skin that can be used in the Campaign and Battlemode, as well as the Classic Weapon Sound Pack.