DISCOUNTS NINTENDO SWITCH: ALL FINAL FANTASY GAMES ON OFFER IN THE ESHOP

Square Enix launches a new promotion on the Nintendo eShop, already active also in Italy and focused on the games of the Final Fantasy series for Switch and 3DS, on sale at a discounted price for the whole month of March.

Among the games in the promotion (with discounts up to 50%) we find Final Fantasy 7 at 7.99 euros, Final Fantasy IX at 10.49 euros, Final Fantasy Explorers (for Nintendo 3DS) at 19.99 euros, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered at 11.99 euros, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age for 24.99 euros, Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD for 14.99 euros and Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster for 24.99 euros just to name a few.

To access the offers, just click on the appropriate banner you find on the eShop, remember that the discounts shown are valid until March 30 inclusive, so you have plenty of time to top up your wallet and proceed with purchases.

This is certainly a series of games that can help you to better pass this period of quarantine at home due to the Coronavirus emergency, we take advantage of the opportunity to remember that this week many new Nintendo Switch games have arrived on eShop including La Mulana and La Mulana 2, Mist Hunter, Colorgrid and Vampire The Masquerade Coteries of New York.