XBOX SERIES X VS PS5: BETTER PERCEPTION FOR THE MICROSOFT CONSOLE ACCORDING TO A SURVEY

Digital Foundry’s John Linneman published an informal poll on his Twitter profile after the presentation of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, to try to understand his followers’ perception of the new Sony and Microsoft consoles.

At the time of writing, the ratings received are just over 4,500, 44% of participants believe Xbox Series X ahead of PS5 while 12% think the exact opposite. 19% instead consider the two consoles absolutely comparable from a technical point of view. The fourth option was inserted in an ironic way by the author to mitigate the atmosphere of rivalry and literally reads ” Mega Drive is better “, a voice chosen by almost 25% of the voters. Obviously this is a ” belly ” survey published hot to test the reactions of the community and followers of John Linneman and therefore the results must also be seen in this perspective.

The PS5 presentation received over 70,000 dislikes on YouTube, part of the community, therefore, expressed their discontent with an announcement perhaps too technical and not specifically dedicated to the general public. Following the announcement of PlayStation 5, the Sony stock fluctuated on the stock exchange closing the day on March 18 with a value of 54.79 dollars, down compared to the morning.