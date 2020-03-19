Tati Zaqui posts video dancing a lot and shows what to do in the quarantine

The funkier squandered health on video

At dawn on Thursday (19), Tati Zaqui drew sighs from her Instagram followers.

The funkier posted a video in Tik Tok style and showed what she is doing to spend time in quarantine and get out of boredom. In the post, she makes a video dancing and uses an effect to multiply, making fun of the caption: “me and the sisters in quarantine”.

The video had almost 500,000 views and followers were insane in the comments.

“Three is too much,” joked one follower. “Send a Tati like this here,” commented a second. “She’s perfect,” said another.