SWORD AND SHIELD POKÉMON: NEW SPECIAL EVENT MODIFIES THE EXCLUSIVE POKÉMON!

A new special event has kicked off in the Galar region, which will allow all Trainers to throw their Poké Balls on creatures previously absent from their version of the last chapter of the Game Freak series.

As per franchise tradition, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield also include a small selection of exclusive Pokémon. Well, the latter is crossing the boundaries of their virtual world to make their way into the alternative version of the Nintendo Switch game. Called ” Pokédex completion event “, this special initiative is already active within the two titles and will remain so until next Thursday 25 March, at 00:59 in the Italian time zone.

However, the Pokémon in question will not appear wild in the lands of the Galar region. To have the opportunity to catch them, Trainers will have to try their hand at Max Raids. Among the creatures already confirmed, we can report the sighting of Galony’s Ponyta and Corsola di Galar inside Pokémon Sword. On the contrary, the Shield Pokémon players have had a chance to deal with Darumaka of Galar and Farfetch’d of Galar. Further creatures are involved in the special event.

Among the novelties coming in the near future in the Pokémon universe, we remember the debut of Zarude in Pokémon Sword and Shield. The new creature was recently introduced by Game Freak, which illustrated its characteristics, moves, and abilities.