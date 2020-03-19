RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE DEMO: CAPCOM LAUNCHES THE MR. CHARLIE CHALLENGE, DETAILS

Finally, the Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo is available for download and fans of the Capcom universe can dedicate themselves to a first exploration of the title.

To celebrate the debut of the content, the software house has decided to launch a nice challenge to the players. In fact, twenty dolls depicting Mr. Charlie have been inserted inside the Demo. Adventurers who find and destroy them all will have access to a special reward once the game is over. To those who succeed in the venture, Capcom will give 100 Resident Evil Ambassador points.

The latter can be used as part of the Resident Evil Ambassadors program, to receive promotional material to be disseminated through their accounts, take part in the Play-Test or have privileged access to some content. The initiative will have a limited duration, between Thursday 19 March and Friday 3 April. Are you ready to sharpen your sight as you try to escape the dangerous clutches of a Nemesis who has returned to work in great shape?

In closing, we remember that the expected remake will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One starting next April 3. Recently, Capcom released a new trailer for Resident Evil 3 Remake, entirely dedicated to the narrative component of this new adventure in Racoon City.