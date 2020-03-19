RESIDENT EVIL 3: DEMO AVAILABLE IN EUROPE, DOWNLOAD LINK

After being released yesterday in Australia and New Zealand, the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo arrives in Europe today, available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

At the time of writing, the playable demo of RE3 Remake is available for download from the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store while it will arrive on Steam at 18:00 Italian time.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo Download

Get a sneak peek at this amazing reimagining of Resident Evil 3. Play a phase of the game’s introduction, modeled for this demo, to attempt to unravel the threat hanging over Raccoon City.



The Resident Evil 3 Raccoon City demo weighs 7.47 GB on Xbox One, the dimensions should be similar on PlayStation 4 and PC, we will update this page as soon as the download links are available. Recall that by completing the demo players will unlock an unpublished and exclusive trailer, one more reason to return to the streets of Raccoon City.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is expected for April 3 on all the platforms mentioned, apparently, the physical version in Italy will be delayed due to the Coronavirus emergency while there are no problems of any kind regarding the digital version.