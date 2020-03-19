PS5, THE NEW DETAILS: FORMER XBOX MARKETING DIRECTOR COMMENTS ON THE REVEAL

To date, Sony has chosen to still retain a certain aura of mystery around its next flagship console, of which we still do not know the final design.

Despite this, the first part of the curtain began to rise, allowing the public to discover numerous details on the technical characteristics of the new hardware. Some of the aspects shared with the public were the subject of a comment by Alex Penello, former Xbox Marketing Director. On the pages of the well-known ResetEra forum, the latter said: ” I really think they are making a couple of really smart moves. […] I never thought it would be much higher hardware than the 9 Teraflops, so I’m not disappointed “.

Entering the merits of some reflections on the price, Penello also highlighted it as a possible starting price$ 399 would make the launch particularly interesting. Still, on the subject of costs, the former Marketing Director instead stated that he could not express himself on the difference between the PS5 and the Xbox Series X SSD. The fact that the latter is a proprietary unit, he said, makes it difficult to carry out a direct comparison.

For all information on the new console, we announce that our Alessio Ferriuolo has compiled an extensive technical analysis of PlayStation 5, in addition to the special hardware of the Xbox X Series.