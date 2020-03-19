MC Rebecca posts video dancing next to her daughter and leaves followers in love

Mother and daughter rocked the choreography

On Wednesday night (18), MC Rebecca drew sighs from her Instagram followers.

The singer posted a video in the Tik Tok style next to her daughter, Morena, where the two of them appeared dancing Brega in pure harmony, devastating the choreography of mother and daughter. In the caption, she wrote: “Best video you’ll see today, me and @mundodemorena dancing Brega”.

The video had almost 1 million views and followers loved their synchronized dance.

“Morena is my religion !!!!!! I amooooo ”, commented a follower. “Morena, teach me yaaaa. hahaha ”, joked a second. “Daughter of fish… Peixinho é !!! Such a mermaid ”, praised another.