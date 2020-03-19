GAMESTOP USA ANTICIPATES THE SALE OF DOOM ETERNAL DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY

GameStop USA has announced that starting today (Thursday 19 March) it will start selling DOOM Eternal in advance, whose official launch is actually set for tomorrow, Friday 20 March, simultaneously with Animal Crossing New Horizons.

This choice was made following the regulations passed to try to limit the Coronavirus epidemic, DOOM Eternal will, therefore, be on sale from today in the GameStop stores in North America still open while tomorrow it will be the turn of Animal Crossing. Customers will also have to comply with the safety measures regarding distances with other people inside the stores, the goal is to avoid queues and gatherings on the occasion of the launch of two of the most anticipated games of the year.

In Italy currently, all GameStop stores are closed due to Coronavirus, the company has declared how it intends to manage the pre-orders of DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing New Horizons, including the possibility to order online on GameStop.it and receive the product at home without having to go out.

To learn more about the new shooter Bethesda, we refer you to the review of DOOM Eternal by Alessandro Bruni, reminding you that the game will be available tomorrow on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and later on Nintendo Switch.