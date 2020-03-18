THE BIZARRE GOAT OF DUTY IS FREE FOR A FEW DAYS, HERE’S HOW TO GET IT

Are you tired of the usual shooters and you don’t know what to play in these quarantine days? Then we can only advise you to take advantage of the new promotion linked to Goat of Duty, a funny shooter based on goats for PC that can be downloaded for free for a limited period of time.

By visiting the game’s Steam page, you can add it to your library permanently, which means that it is not a simple free trial period and that the game is yours forever. For those unfamiliar with the game, let’s talk about a shooter arena with support for up to 10 players.

Here are the system requirements for the game:

minimum:

Operating system: Windows 7

Processor: i3 2.6Ghz

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Video Card: Intel Graphics Pro 580 (or equivalent)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 5 GB of available space

Additional Notes: Requires both a processor and a 64-bit operating system

recommended:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: i7 3.0Ghz

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: GTX 1050Ti (or equivalent)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 5 GB of available space

Additional Notes: Requires both a processor and a 64-bit operating system

We remind you that the offer will end on March 31st at 19:00. Speaking of free products, we also invite you to take advantage of the new GOG promotion that has made many PC titles free, including old pearls such as Bio Menace and Jill of the jungle.